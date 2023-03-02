EOS 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $294.86 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, EOS has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00005288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and $294.86 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00011292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00006954 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004755 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,239,969 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,237,052 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.