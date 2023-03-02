Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 218,392 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.23% of Expedia Group worth $34,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

EXPE stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.03. 851,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,420. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $203.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

