Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 145,415 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,847 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 145,415 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Starbucks worth $58,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.6 %

Starbucks stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.08. 2,133,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.08. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,736. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.