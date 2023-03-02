Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 26th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.72) for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.78) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($6.38) EPS.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTLA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.28.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.04. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $86.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.90.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,689,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,954,000 after purchasing an additional 267,521 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 32,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.