Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Update

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the January 31st total of 11,260,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Down 12.7 %

NASDAQ GMBL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.40. 673,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,908. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $92.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esports Entertainment Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 989,507 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 68,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

