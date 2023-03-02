Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,809 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.61% of ViewRay worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in ViewRay in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in ViewRay by 70.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 82.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter worth $42,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

ViewRay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 357,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,608. ViewRay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 105.01% and a negative return on equity of 85.50%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ViewRay Profile

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Further Reading

