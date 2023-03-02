Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 75.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 732,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 314,000 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter worth $1,805,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Veracyte by 79.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Veracyte by 609.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90,078 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,589,397.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $51,193.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,589,397.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,142. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veracyte Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCYT. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ VCYT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,399. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Articles

