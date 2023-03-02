Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 325,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 39,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,925,917.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,776,316 shares in the company, valued at $342,514,104.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $33,604.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,253.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 39,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,925,917.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,776,316 shares in the company, valued at $342,514,104.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 88,397 shares of company stock worth $10,952,581 and have sold 62,016 shares worth $7,706,725. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PI traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.29. 192,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.64 and its 200-day moving average is $107.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.58, a P/E/G ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 2.25. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $142.78.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

