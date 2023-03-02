Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Aehr Test Systems worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 27,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $1,014,610.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,393.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 27,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $1,014,610.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,393.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $90,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,560.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 311,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,244,989. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEHR traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.26. 9,550,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,061. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $867.78 million, a P/E ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 2.01. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $37.57.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 20.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

