Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 5,946 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.43. 10,198,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,351,025. The stock has a market cap of $227.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

