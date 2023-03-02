Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,005,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ELF. Bank of America upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

ELF traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.30. The company had a trading volume of 625,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,921. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $75.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,657.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $210,767.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,171.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,453 shares of company stock worth $9,664,041 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

