Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Essex Property Trust worth $28,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.90.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.39. The company had a trading volume of 953,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,778. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.24 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 140.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

