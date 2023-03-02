Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Increased to $246.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $246.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.90.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $222.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.29. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $205.24 and a 52-week high of $363.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.13%.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

