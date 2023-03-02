ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,453 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for about 2.1% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.52% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $63,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.31. The company had a trading volume of 302,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

