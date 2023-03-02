ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,281,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444,115 shares during the period. Yamana Gold comprises approximately 1.9% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $60,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 119,382 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 703,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,995,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AUY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.21. 6,443,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,973,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

