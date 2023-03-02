ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,272 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Tenable worth $21,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Tenable by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Tenable by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,450,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 714,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,872,000 after acquiring an additional 181,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,370 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $58,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,115 shares in the company, valued at $605,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $58,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,251.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $141,118.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,256 shares of company stock worth $2,521,958 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,705. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.24. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Stories

