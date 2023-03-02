ETF Managers Group LLC Has $11.79 Million Stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,368,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,420 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 5.53% of GrowGeneration worth $11,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth $1,228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 253,629 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 391,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 236,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 222,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.31. 544,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,871. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GRWG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

(Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.