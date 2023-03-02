ETF Managers Group LLC Has $32.52 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,069 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,791 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.0% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $32,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

American Express stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,121. The company has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $194.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

