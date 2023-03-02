ETF Managers Group LLC Has $7.03 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 3.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,415,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,675.16.

BKNG traded up $24.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,576.50. 165,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,133. The stock has a market cap of $97.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,315.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2,040.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,581.49.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

