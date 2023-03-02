ETF Managers Group LLC Has $9.34 Million Stock Holdings in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,914 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 3.00% of AFC Gamma worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AFC Gamma by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 42.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after buying an additional 34,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 32.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 190,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

AFC Gamma stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.47. 53,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.00. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

AFC Gamma Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.48%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is 107.18%.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

