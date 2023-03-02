ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $25,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 778.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Qualys in the third quarter worth $103,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on QLYS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $120.37. 79,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,436. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.00. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,674.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,049 shares of company stock worth $1,856,560 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

