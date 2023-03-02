ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,818 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $17,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 336.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed purchased 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,195.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,195.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Varonis Systems Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.76.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.38. 289,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,402. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.58 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

