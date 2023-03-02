ETF Managers Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.17% of PagSeguro Digital worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

NYSE PAGS remained flat at $8.56 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,684,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

