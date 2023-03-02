Ethic Inc. Buys 4,557 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

