Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,782 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $190,270,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Starbucks by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,986,000 after buying an additional 1,592,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,219. The company has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.08. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,543,736. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

