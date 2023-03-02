Ethic Inc. Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.
Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
