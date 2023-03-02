Ethic Inc. Sells 1,080 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSA stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $296.89. 374,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,235. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

