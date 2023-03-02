Euler (EUL) Price Tops $7.33 on Major Exchanges

Euler (EUL) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Euler has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Euler has a total market cap of $72.76 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can currently be purchased for $7.33 or 0.00032756 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Euler

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

