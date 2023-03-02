Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Eutelsat Communications Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

