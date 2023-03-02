Eventide Asset Management LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $43,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 342.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,842,000 after purchasing an additional 327,755 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,170,000 after buying an additional 242,804 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,145,000 after purchasing an additional 223,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,952,000 after acquiring an additional 143,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Shares of MPWR traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $485.68. 119,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,948. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $427.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.76. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,331,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at $144,974,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,605 shares of company stock worth $60,475,175 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.