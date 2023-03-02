Eventide Asset Management LLC Buys 2,638 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Entegris worth $53,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,303,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 30.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 22,283 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ENTG traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $83.59. 529,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $141.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.02.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. Entegris’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

