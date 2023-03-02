Eventide Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,275,000 Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,788,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.46% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

MIRM remained flat at $23.70 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 59,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.82 million, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

