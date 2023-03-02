Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $60.11 Million Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1,291.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 971,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901,400 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $60,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $110.32. 537,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,002. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile



Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

