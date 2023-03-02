Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $67.99 Million Holdings in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Eventide Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,267,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945,166 shares during the period. KnowBe4 comprises 1.3% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of KnowBe4 worth $67,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

KnowBe4 Price Performance

NASDAQ:KNBE remained flat at $24.89 on Thursday. 9,081,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,235. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 248.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.32. KnowBe4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.