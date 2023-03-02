Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $96.34 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,172 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $96,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $425.11. 155,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,305. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.67.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

