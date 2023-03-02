Eventide Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 1.03% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $23,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,611 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,572,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,091,000 after acquiring an additional 738,892 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,207,000 after acquiring an additional 738,566 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after buying an additional 552,943 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,819,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,348,000 after purchasing an additional 494,150 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

XENE stock traded down $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $37.50. 891,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,342. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.37. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

