Eventide Asset Management LLC Invests $8.80 Million in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 194,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Encompass Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Encompass Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Encompass Health by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EHC stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $55.24. 489,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Stories

