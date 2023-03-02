Eventide Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Eventide Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,100 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Novanta worth $14,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 453,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 204,681 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOVT traded up $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $145.32. 103,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,018. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $173.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.22. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $30,278.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,757,906.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $30,278.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,757,906.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,263 shares of company stock worth $3,597,807 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

