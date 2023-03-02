Eventide Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 267,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,721,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Beam Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,633,000 after acquiring an additional 210,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,712,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,994,000 after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 953,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,927,000 after acquiring an additional 124,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BEAM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 962,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,331. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $75.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.00% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $49,766.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,469.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,087 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

