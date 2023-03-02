Eventide Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 319,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 462.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NTLA traded up $3.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,213. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.92. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $84.82.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTLA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.28.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

