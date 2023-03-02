Eventide Asset Management LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 638,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $31,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,170 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,934. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LSCC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.37. 471,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,415. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.