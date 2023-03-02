Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 217,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,456,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.46. 535,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,427. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.47. The company has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

