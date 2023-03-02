Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.56. 777,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,117. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $58.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

