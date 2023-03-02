Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,120 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 88,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 53.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.86. 1,655,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,548. The stock has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 9.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

