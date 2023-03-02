Evercore Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,263,000 after buying an additional 110,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,114,000 after buying an additional 155,964 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,541,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,757,000 after buying an additional 269,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,354,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,805,000 after purchasing an additional 408,829 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC traded down $5.26 on Thursday, hitting $149.95. 993,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $199.43. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

