Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,804 shares of company stock worth $4,635,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $337.17. 356,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.72. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $423.55. The company has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

