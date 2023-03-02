Everdome Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $34.97 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Everdome has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $34.97 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

