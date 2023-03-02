Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,176,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up 1.0% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $18,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 625,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 655,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after buying an additional 123,113 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 173,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 43,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

CEF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.03. 187,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,153. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

