Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 1,038,193 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 2,389.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038,193 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $31,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after buying an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 108.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,881 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,173.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,041 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $30,976,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,130,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 823,505 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,125,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,392. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99.

