Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.07. 7,970,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,308,197. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

